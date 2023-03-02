Report shows crimes committed at schools increased during 2021-22 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are responding to a report that looks at students’ safety in school.

This comes after those numbers from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction show crime in area schools is up.

In a statement, CMS says they believe the numbers, which are from the 2021-2022 school year, reflect challenges from the return to in-person learning after the pandemic forced students to learn from home for a long time.

The report shows there were more than 1,500 crimes in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, with about half of those at high schools.

They include things like drug possession and having a weapon on school grounds. Last school year, the district reported a record number of 30 guns on school property. Assault on school personnel topped the list.

The state’s report found that for every 100 students in CMS, about 10 had committed crimes.

There is a big difference in this current school year. For example, body scanners are now in place in all CMS high and middle schools.

So far, two guns have been found on campus this year, considerably less than this time last year. The district attributes that to the body scanners, which cost $10 million.

The district is also getting nearly $3 million in grants for even more security upgrades.

CMS’ full response to the crime date states:

“The crime data released for the 2021-2022 school year reflects certain increases statewide as schools resumed in-person education following a challenging year of remote learning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our students and staff and we work daily to evaluate, modify and bolster our efforts to reduce crime. We examine every data point and review what steps are needed to reduce crime in our schools. We are pleased with the progress that we have made but we still have work to do with our staff, students, and community to make schools as safe as possible for everyone. "

District leaders said earlier this year that camera system upgrades, along with other security improvements, are also in the works.

