Police arrest one man in Circle K shots fired incident, search for second suspect continues

Capote-Angelina (left) has been arrested for his role in the shooting that happened in mid-February. Police are still searching for the second suspect, Max Perez (right).(Matthews PD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested one of two suspects in a shooting that happened at a Matthews Circle K gas station parking lot on Feb. 16, nobody was injured. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Emanuel Capote-Angelina on Feb. 27 and he was later released on bond the same day, according to the Matthews Police Department.

He is charged with, “Discharge Weapon Occupied Property; Felony Conspiracy; Assault With A Deadly Weapon; Discharge Firearm in City; Injury To Personal Property,” according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, Max Perez and ask anyone with information to call 911 or the police department at 704-847-5555.

Perez is charged with Felony Conspiracy; Altering, Destroying, Or Stealing Evidence Of Criminal Conduct.

The shooting took place around midnight on Feb. 16 at the Circle K located at 3424 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd. r

“Witnesses told arriving Officers that a group of three men entered the store and began consuming alcohol that they removed from the store refrigerators. It was also reported that shortly thereafter, two other men entered the store with one of them ultimately getting into an altercation with a man from the group of three. Following the altercation, while exiting the store, the man from the group of three went to the vehicle that he arrived in, retrieved a handgun and began firing at the two other men as they were attempting to get to the vehicle they arrived in,” according to a press release from the Matthews Police Department.

