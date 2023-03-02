One killed, another injured after suspect flees traffic stop in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop in east Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), an officer attempted to stop the suspect for driving with a fictitious license plate, but the suspect drove away.

Police said the officer did not pursue the fleeing vehicle, but observed the suspect driving recklessly before crashing into a separate car about a half-mile away near the intersection of Sharon Amity Road and Tarrywood Lane.

Following the crash, CMPD said the suspect ran from the crash and has not yet been located.

Two people inside the other car had to be treated by Medic.

One of those people was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

