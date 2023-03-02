PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
No serious injuries reported after car drives into Shelby sporting goods store

The car crashed into Dunham’s Sports on Tuesday night.
A car crashed into the Dunham's Sport inside the Cleveland Mall on Tuesday night.
A car crashed into the Dunham's Sport inside the Cleveland Mall on Tuesday night.(Shelby Fire and Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - No serious injuries were reported after a car drove into a Shelby sporting goods store on Tuesday night.

According to Shelby Fire and Rescue, the incident happened at Dunham’s Sports inside the Cleveland Mall sometime before 9:30 p.m.

Photos showed the car sitting in the middle of the store, appearing to have come to rest after striking a pole.

Around it, shelves and items for sale could be seen littering the ground.

Officials said crews responded to the scene to help minimize further damage while removing the vehicle.

It is unclear why the driver rammed into the store or if they will face any charges.

