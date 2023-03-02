New details and schedule released on upcoming Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Jiggy with the Piggy 2023 returns with the smells and tastes of barbeque and fun for the entire family. The festival is set for May 4 – May 7 in downtown Kannapolis.

Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/jiggywiththepiggy for the Jiggy 2023 schedule.

Once again, the city will host over 50 barbeque competition teams. The BBQ teams are from across the U.S. and will compete for top bragging rights and prize money. This is one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and this year our presenting sponsor is the Rowan CVB.

The festival, which has been named one of a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, will have more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, a 5K walk/run, fireworks and a People’s Choice pork tasting competition and an exciting kid’s zone.

The Kannapolis Public Safety Assistance Foundation is back with their amazing BBQ. Organizers have also added more barbeque and food vendors so you can fill up on many varieties of festival food.

ONLINE MERCHANDISE STORE LAUNCHED - You asked for Jiggy apparel and items and we answered. This year the city launched an online Jiggy FanFest Store. Purchase now so you have Jiggy attire to wear at the festival.

Use this link and order now to receive a discount - https://city-of-kannapolis.myspreadshop.com/. Shop now and save 15%.

As always, this festival and concert are free to the public. No pets please.

Wednesday, May 3

11 a.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) Ballgame

Thursday, May 4

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

4-7 p.m. Kannapolis Farmers Market Opens for the Season – corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard & Vance Avenue

6:30 p.m. - Jiggy with the Piggy 5K, part of the Run Kannapolis Series (Dress in a piggy related costume to win prizes)

7 p.m.– Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) – Star Wars Night – May the Force Be With You – Postgame Fireworks

Friday, May 5

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

5 p.m. - Festival Opens to the Public - North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Carnival Rides, and More

5:30 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) Ballgame

7 p.m. – Concert TBA - North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

9 p.m. – Festival Closes

Saturday, May 6

9 a.m. – Jiggy Festival Opens to the Public – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Music, Carnival Rides, and More

Saturday Kids Zone will feature a new Ninja Course

Noon – 2 p.m. People’s Choice - Pork Tasting (while supplies last) – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

(Look for the signs and the white tent)

Proceeds Benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club and the Kannapolis Youth Council.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) samples for $10.

Throughout the day barbeque teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

5 p.m. - Jiggy Festival Closes

7 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) Ballgame – Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, May 7

Throughout the day barbeque teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

1 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) Ballgame

For more information on the festival and all the great Jiggy fun visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.