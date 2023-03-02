PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NCDP 12th Congressional District Chair Alista “Cozzie” Watkins dies

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Alista “Cozzie” Watkins, the 12th Congressional District Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party died Thursday morning, she was 71.

“She was serving as Chair of the NCDP 12th Congressional District Committee, represented by Congresswoman Alma Adams. She has also served on the Charlotte Planning Commission, as a Delegate to the Democratic National Convention and as President of the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County,” according to a press release from the NCDP.

Watkins died at Mercy Hospital with friends and family by her side.

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) shared a statement in memory of Watkins in the press release.

“Cozzie Watkins was a dear friend whom I admired, respected and learned from. As a nurse, Cozzie dedicated her life to caring for others. As a Democratic volunteer, party chair, convention delegate, and activist, she was dedicated to bettering the lives of her neighbors and working for equity and justice,”

She was clearly a cut above the rest, and it has been my joy and precious privilege to work closely with her. Her incredible passion to make a difference made us all better. My prayers are with her son, A.J., her family, and everyone who loved this beautiful spirit and remarkable warrior for justice,” Adams said.

