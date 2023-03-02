PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

VIDEO: Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
By Tamlyn Cochran and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police say a Texas mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old baby, KFDA reports.

Officers responded to a call about a baby not breathing around 6:25 p.m. last Tuesday at a home in Amarillo, Texas. Police say when responders arrived, the 2-month-old girl was dead.

During an investigation, police say evidence was found to place the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for injury to a child. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, police say a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harper. The charge against the mother was changed to murder.

Harper remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
Four Huntersville schools were on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning while law enforcement...
Lockdown lifted for Huntersville schools after police activity reported
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Medic: Teen dead, driver seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies
Dr. Curtis Dean has served at Livingstone College for 20 years. He is currently director of the...
Livingstone professor’s play to debut at Knight Theater in Charlotte
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden begins push for funding for pandemic fraud measures
NASA's two astronauts are joined by one Russian cosmonaut and only the second person from the...
Spectators awed as SpaceX launches astronauts to ISS
Matt Millward of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers unveils the new identity and logo of the...
New details and schedule released on upcoming Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis