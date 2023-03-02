First Alert Weather Days: Rain, possible severe weather to end the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day as rain is possible throughout the Charlotte area.

Heavy rain overnight has pushed north, but scattered showers will linger through the day and evening Thursday and into early Friday.

Friday is also a First Alert Weather Day, with the big watch being the afternoon and evening hours, where we’ll be tracking a line of strong thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible.

Friday is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT region. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day, but late in the afternoon/ear;y evening, we'll be tracking a line of strong t-storms. Severe weather is possible. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/dssIgyPGCo — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 2, 2023

This will all clear out for a dry, sunny and nice weekend.

