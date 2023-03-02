PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days: Rain, possible severe weather to end the week

Rain should impact the Thursday morning commute.
Heavy rain overnight has pushed north, but scattered showers will linger through the day and evening Thursday and into early Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day as rain is possible throughout the Charlotte area.

Heavy rain overnight has pushed north, but scattered showers will linger through the day and evening Thursday and into early Friday.

Friday is also a First Alert Weather Day, with the big watch being the afternoon and evening hours, where we’ll be tracking a line of strong thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible.

This will all clear out for a dry, sunny and nice weekend.

