First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday, Friday as rain and storms loom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pair of First Alert Weather Days are in order as rounds of rain and storms move into the area on Thursday and Friday before a beautiful weekend follows.

Overnight-Thursday: Round one of rain, storms.

Friday: Severe threat, windy.

Weekend: Much nicer!

Clouds have increased ahead of the rounds of rain and storms expected to wrap up the workweek. Although a stray shower is possible before midnight, rain and storms increase in coverage after most head to bed.

Thursday's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Rain is the most likely impact overnight, but thunder and gusty winds will also be possible, especially for any storms that develop closer to the NC/SC state line.

Scattered showers will then be possible throughout the morning commute before a quick break from the rain develops. Morning low temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s for Charlotte, reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers are also possible late Thursday into Friday morning ahead of our strong cold front.

There still remains limiting factors to our overall severe threat, that hopefully come into play, but you’ll want to stay weather aware Friday afternoon and evening as severe weather remains possible.

Damaging wind gusts would be the main concern, but a tornado threat could materialize if we have enough fuel for the storms moving through.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer! And keep in mind that winds will be strong anyway on Friday, with wind gusts over 30-40+ mph expected.

Weekend Outlook: Much drier and calmer conditions work in for the weekend! Anticipate plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon. We’ll be a little cooler Sunday afternoon, topping out in the 60s after waking up to the 40s, but still above average.

Above-average conditions are likely through the seven-day forecast, but below-average temperatures are expected beyond.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.