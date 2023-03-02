First Alert Weather Day still in place Friday as severe weather threat remains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday remains a First Alert Weather Day as strong storms are possible before we dry out and the sun returns by this weekend.

Friday: Showers to start, strong storms and gusty winds possible late.

Weekend: Dry, sunny and comfortable.

Next Week: Starting above-average, but ending cooler.

After a wet Thursday, scattered showers will move back in for the Friday morning commute.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s for the mountains and the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the area. They will range anywhere from the 50s in the mountains to the mid to upper 70s in our southeastern counties by the afternoon hours ahead of our storm chances.

A strong cold front is set to push east through the area Friday evening and will bring with it the potential for strong to severe storms.

Severe weather isn’t a guarantee for the whole area, but we’ll all need to stay weather aware as a damaging wind gust and tornado risk exists with any storm that reaches severe limits. Storms will work from west to east through the area from roughly 4-10 p.m.

Outside of any storms, it will be windy! Wind gusts over 30-40 mph will be possible for most, with higher wind gusts possible in the mountains. A Wind Advisory is in place for our higher elevations Friday into Saturday as a result.

Fortunately, once the cold front clears the area to the east, we’ll have much drier and calmer conditions work in for the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near the 70-degree mark for those Saturday and Sunday afternoon plans.

Cooler temperatures are still set to move back in by the end of the seven-day forecast!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

