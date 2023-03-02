First Alert Weather Day remains in place Friday as severe weather threat remains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be a threat for some strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front sweeps through the Carolinas. The main threats with this system will be damaging winds, hail and some isolated tornadoes.

Much-improved weather can be expected for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Showers and t-storms, strong storms possible.

Weekend Outlook: Sunny, mild and pleasant.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

After a wet start to the morning, we are going to wrap up this afternoon with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Overnight, there will be more passing showers at times along with some areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to upper 50s in Charlotte.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Friday, the potent storm system out west will begin to track northeast bringing widespread rainfall and gusty winds into our area during day; expect highs in the 70s. The main timeframe for severe weather will be Friday afternoon into Friday night.

High pressure will build across the southeast for the weekend bringing sunshine and dry conditions.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday also look mostly sunny, dry and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Slight chances for showers will return on Wednesday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler highs in the upper 60s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

