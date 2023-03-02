Firefighter hurt while working to extinguish Hickory house fire

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter was hurt Wednesday night while working to extinguish a house fire.

Crews with the Hickory Fire Department were called out shortly before midnight Wednesday to 1065 3rd Street Drive NE. Heavy fire was seen coming from the home’s attic.

One person was found safe outside.

A firefighter was hurt and taken to an area hospital but is expected to be OK.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire was accidental and electrical-related.

