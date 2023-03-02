PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Firefighter hurt while working to extinguish Hickory house fire

The fire was determined to be accidental.
A firefighter was hurt Wednesday night while working to extinguish a house fire.
A firefighter was hurt Wednesday night while working to extinguish a house fire.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter was hurt Wednesday night while working to extinguish a house fire.

Crews with the Hickory Fire Department were called out shortly before midnight Wednesday to 1065 3rd Street Drive NE. Heavy fire was seen coming from the home’s attic.

One person was found safe outside.

A firefighter was hurt and taken to an area hospital but is expected to be OK.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire was accidental and electrical-related.

