Crews called to two-alarm storage facility fire in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a structure fire in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to a commercial building on University City Boulevard. Firefighters said heavy smoke and fire were showing when they arrived.

The fire is at a storage facility that’s on the way to Harrisburg.

We just arrived on scene at a fire near 11000 block of University, traffic is being diverted. At this time two lanes are closed. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/IscfQbzLDW — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) March 2, 2023

By 6 a.m., a second alarm had been issued for this fire. Harrisburg Fire said all three of their stations were assisting Charlotte firefighters in battling the blaze, which is at the county line.

Update: 2nd Alarm Structure Fire; 11800 Block of University City Blvd; Outbound Highway 49 in the 11800 Block is closed pic.twitter.com/gCAcQcPqlh — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 2, 2023

