Crews called to two-alarm storage facility fire in northeast Charlotte
The fire is off University City Boulevard.
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a structure fire in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.
According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to a commercial building on University City Boulevard. Firefighters said heavy smoke and fire were showing when they arrived.
The fire is at a storage facility that’s on the way to Harrisburg.
By 6 a.m., a second alarm had been issued for this fire. Harrisburg Fire said all three of their stations were assisting Charlotte firefighters in battling the blaze, which is at the county line.
