CMPD searching for Charlotte teen last seen mid-February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a Charlotte teen missing since Feb. 13.

Leana Lang was last seen leaving Olympic High School. She is described as a 16-year-old Black female standing about 5′6″ and weighing around 120 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair that may be in braids or a natural style.

Officers say that recent information has caused family members to become concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

