PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD searching for Charlotte teen last seen mid-February

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
Leana Lang
Leana Lang(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a Charlotte teen missing since Feb. 13.

Leana Lang was last seen leaving Olympic High School. She is described as a 16-year-old Black female standing about 5′6″ and weighing around 120 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair that may be in braids or a natural style.

Officers say that recent information has caused family members to become concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Get the latest updates on this and other stories sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
The interim superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Dr. Crystal Hill, abruptly ended...
CMS chief abruptly ends interview about 5-year-old’s reported assault
Four Huntersville schools were on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning while law enforcement...
Lockdown lifted for Huntersville schools after police activity reported

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
BLOG: Day 28: Jury begins deliberation in Murdaugh murder trial
Jerry Richardson with Sir Purr.
Football community remembers Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson
File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86