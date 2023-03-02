PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

The team announced his death on Thursday.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jerry Richardson, the founder and former owner of the Carolina Panthers, and native Carolinian, died at age 86 on Wednesday night, the team announced Thursday.

Richardson brought professional football to the Queen City on Oct. 26, 1993 when the Panthers were awarded an expansion bid, with the franchise kicking off its inaugural season two years later in 1995.

He owned the team until 2018 when it was sold to current owner David Tepper.

Following the announcement of Richardson’s death, the Tepper family released the statement below:

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

His legacy in the Carolinas went beyond the Panthers, as he played college football at Wofford College in Spartanburg, where the team has held every training camp since its inception.

The native of Spring Hope, N.C., oversaw the Panthers reach the Super Bowl twice during his ownership and brought in some of the team’s most beloved players, including Cam Newton, Thomas Davis, Steve Smith and countless others.

The Panthers reached the playoffs eight times under Richardson, winning six division titles.

Prior to his ownership stint, he played two seasons of professional football, both with the Baltimore Colts. He caught 15 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

Richardson was also a businessman, becoming the first franchisee of the fast-food chain Hardee’s. He later expanded his southern fast-food ownership role to include a major investment stake in Bojangles, and while serving as CEO of Flagstar, ran the Denny’s restaurant chain.

The football stadium at UNC Charlotte is also named in his honor, as does Wofford’s basketball arena.

Richardson was forced to sell the franchise following allegations of misconduct that surfaced in 2017.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
Four Huntersville schools were on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning while law enforcement...
Lockdown lifted for Huntersville schools after police activity reported
The interim superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Dr. Crystal Hill, abruptly ended...
CMS chief abruptly ends interview about 5-year-old’s reported assault

Latest News

A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles...
Carolina Panthers bringing high school football to Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich chatting with the media at the NFL Combine.
Panthers weighing options as quarterback hunt continues
A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles...
Panthers hire Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel
As new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown WILL NOT call plays for the...
New Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown stepping out of his comfort zone