Carolina Panthers bringing high school football to Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to host the first high school football game at Bank of America Stadium this fall.

The team’s inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic will be a season-opening regional matchup between state powers Rock Hill Northwestern and Charlotte Providence Day School.

The match starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

“Supporting youth and high school football is a pillar of the Carolina Panthers community endeavors,” said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “High school football plays an important role in our communities across the Carolinas, and we’re thrilled to elevate our support by bringing the first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium with a powerhouse matchup between the Northwestern Trojans and Providence Day Chargers.”

Northwestern enters 2023 following a 14-2 campaign and SCHSL Class AAAA state championship game appearance. Last season, Providence Day posted a 12-1 mark while winning its second straight NCISAA state championship.

Tickets for the game will go on sale this summer for $5. More information about ticket sales will be shared later.

