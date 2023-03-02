PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Car towed after students nearly hit while boarding stopped school bus in Iredell County

Two students were narrowly missed by the Kia Soul.
A bus camera captured the near miss as it happened on Thursday morning.
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Video captured two students nearly being hit by a car that flew past two cars and a stopped school bus on Thursday morning.

According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, the incident happened around 6:16 a.m., on Old Mountain Road.

Video shows the students having to run across the road to avoid being hit.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was seeking information regarding the suspect vehicle, which is a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels.

A Kia Soul was towed on Friday after it was captured on video flying past a stopped school bus.
A Kia Soul was towed on Friday after it was captured on video flying past a stopped school bus.(WBTV)

Footage showed the car driving down the opposite side of the two-lane road, hitting a curb as the children ran across. The bus had its stop-sign arm extended when the car went around.

Bus passengers could be heard screaming in fear as the Kia flew by.

Officials did not say which school the bus was taking students to.

The school district issued the following statement in a press release:

“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life. If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus. Drivers must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.”

In January, the Troutman Police Department said that similar incidents involving Iredell-Statesville school buses had been on the rise. At the time, police said patrols would be increased in an effort to reduce the number of incidents.

On Friday, WBTV captured video of the suspected Kia being towed away.

Authorities have not yet arrested the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the driver of the Kia or the incident in general is asked to call Highway Patrol.

