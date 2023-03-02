Car shot at, runs off highway on I-85 South near I-485 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car was shot at on Interstate 85 close to Interstate 485 in Charlotte Thursday morning, marking the second highway shooting in less than a week.

Crews responded to the southbound lanes near the area of Little Rock Road around 9:30 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said shots were fired into an occupied vehicle at I-85 and the I-485 outer loop, leading the car to run off the highway.

Officers said no one inside the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

I can see several bullet casing at the scene of the reported shooting. Medic says victim is refusing transport. Happed along I85 near I485. pic.twitter.com/uL8jlYh9QC — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) March 2, 2023

Several shell casings could be seen on the interstate as police also took photos.

According to the CMPD, the preliminary investigation reveals the shooting does not appear to be random.

This isn’t the first interstate shooting in the Charlotte area lately; a shooting on I-77′s ramp to I-85 was reported last week.

