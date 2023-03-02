Apple Store inside Northlake Mall has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after the latest shooting at Northlake Mall, Apple announced that its store location inside the mall is permanently closed.

In a message posted to its website, Apple said that the store would shut its doors on Wednesday, March 1 at 4 p.m.

The announcement of the store’s closing came less than 24 hours after a shooting took place outside Macy’s.

A similar message could be seen in Northlake Mall in the window of the former store.

Apple Store at Northlake Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina a day after announcing that location would close. (WBTV)

Tuesday’s shooting is at least the third at Northlake Mall since December.

It is unclear if Apple’s decision to close the store is related to the violence.

The website’s post said that “team members will continue to support our Charlotte customers at Apple SouthPark and the Apple Store Online.”

Apple said it plans to open a new store in the Charlotte area in early 2024.

