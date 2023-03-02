Apple closes Northlake Mall store one day after third shooting in past three months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after the latest shooting at Northlake Mall, Apple announced that it has permanently closed its store inside the mall.

In a message posted to its website, Apple said that the store would shut its doors on March 1 at 4 p.m., less than 24 hours after a shooting took place outside the Macy’s at the mall.

Tuesday’s shooting is at least the third at Northlake Mall since December.

It is unclear if Apple’s decision to close the store is related to the violence.

The website’s post said that “team members will continue to support our Charlotte customers at Apple SouthPark and the Apple Store Online.”

Apple said it plans to open a new store in the Charlotte area early next year.

