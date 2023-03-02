PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Apple closes Northlake Mall store one day after third shooting in past three months

It is unclear if Apple’s decision to close the store is related to the violence.
The closure comes less than 24 hours after the third shooting at Northlake Mall in the past...
The closure comes less than 24 hours after the third shooting at Northlake Mall in the past three months.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after the latest shooting at Northlake Mall, Apple announced that it has permanently closed its store inside the mall.

In a message posted to its website, Apple said that the store would shut its doors on March 1 at 4 p.m., less than 24 hours after a shooting took place outside the Macy’s at the mall.

Tuesday’s shooting is at least the third at Northlake Mall since December.

It is unclear if Apple’s decision to close the store is related to the violence.

The website’s post said that “team members will continue to support our Charlotte customers at Apple SouthPark and the Apple Store Online.”

Apple said it plans to open a new store in the Charlotte area early next year.

Related: ‘People don’t feel safe’: Violence at Northlake Mall taking toll on nearby businesses

