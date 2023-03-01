‘Welcome to the Stable’: Kevin Durant spotted at Myers Park High School
Former NBA players George Lynch and Gerald Henderson were standing with him among fans at a Myers Park basketball game.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NBA star Kevin Durant was spotted Tuesday evening at a Charlotte high school.
He was seen at a Myers Park High School basketball game.
Former NBA players George Lynch and Gerald Henderson were standing with him among fans.
Durant is making his debut with the Phoenix Suns Wednesday against the Hornets after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets on February 9.
The game starts at the Spectrum Center at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.