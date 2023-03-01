PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
‘Welcome to the Stable’: Kevin Durant spotted at Myers Park High School

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, holds his jersey after being introduced during an...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, holds his jersey after being introduced during an NBA basketball team availability by owner Mat Ishbia, left, and general manager James Jones, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NBA star Kevin Durant was spotted Tuesday evening at a Charlotte high school.

He was seen at a Myers Park High School basketball game.

Former NBA players George Lynch and Gerald Henderson were standing with him among fans.

Durant is making his debut with the Phoenix Suns Wednesday against the Hornets after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets on February 9.

The game starts at the Spectrum Center at 7 p.m.

