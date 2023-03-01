‘Welcome to the Stable’: Kevin Durant spotted at Myers Park High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NBA star Kevin Durant was spotted Tuesday evening at a Charlotte high school.

He was seen at a Myers Park High School basketball game.

Former NBA players George Lynch and Gerald Henderson were standing with him among fans.

Durant is making his debut with the Phoenix Suns Wednesday against the Hornets after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets on February 9.

The game starts at the Spectrum Center at 7 p.m.

Welcome to the Stable!



Kevin Durant, George Lynch, & Gerald Henderson at tonight’s Myers Park game! Eric Collins & Ashley ShahAhmadi from the Hornets broadcast team as well! pic.twitter.com/1zqsYz54RM — Myers Park High (@MyersParkHS) March 1, 2023

