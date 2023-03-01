Thousands of Duke Energy customers without power in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 2,200 Duke Energy customers are without power in Gaston County.

According to the company’s power outage map, the disruption in service happened after an object came into contact with power lines near the Lowell and Ranlo areas.

Duke expects power to be restored to all customers by 6:45 p.m.

Outage maps for all companies in North and South Carolina can be found here.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.