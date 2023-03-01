PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Thousands of Duke Energy customers without power in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 2,200 Duke Energy customers are without power in Gaston County.

According to the company’s power outage map, the disruption in service happened after an object came into contact with power lines near the Lowell and Ranlo areas.

Duke expects power to be restored to all customers by 6:45 p.m.

Outage maps for all companies in North and South Carolina can be found here.

