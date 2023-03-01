Teens hurt after Fort Mill chase ends with car crashing into culvert

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Three teenagers are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash in Fort Mill late Tuesday night.

It all started around 10 p.m. along Interstate 77 and ended moments later when those teens crashed near the entrance to Springfield Middle School along the parkway there.

All of those teenagers are in the hospital with serious injuries.

The car wound up down in the concrete drainage culvert. The vehicle’s back end was smashed in and the windshield shattered.

York County deputies, who assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the car actually caught fire and one of the teens was thrown from the car.

Deputies rescued the others, pulling them from the car and starting life-saving measures.

According to deputies, it started when a highway patrol trooper clocked the teens going 108 mph along I-77.

The trooper chased the teens when they got off on Gold Hill Road. That’s where York County deputies spotted them and followed the driver to Springfield Middle School.

As the driver turned into the drive, they lost control and crashed into the culvert.

Highway patrol troopers are investigating. Since those teens are underage, WBTV doesn’t have their names, but is working to learn more about their conditions and what charges they could face.

