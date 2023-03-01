PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teens hurt after Fort Mill chase ends with car crashing into culvert

The car wound up down in the concrete drainage culvert.
All of those teenagers are in the hospital with serious injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Three teenagers are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash in Fort Mill late Tuesday night.

It all started around 10 p.m. along Interstate 77 and ended moments later when those teens crashed near the entrance to Springfield Middle School along the parkway there.

All of those teenagers are in the hospital with serious injuries.

The car wound up down in the concrete drainage culvert. The vehicle’s back end was smashed in and the windshield shattered.

York County deputies, who assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the car actually caught fire and one of the teens was thrown from the car.

Deputies rescued the others, pulling them from the car and starting life-saving measures.

According to deputies, it started when a highway patrol trooper clocked the teens going 108 mph along I-77.

The trooper chased the teens when they got off on Gold Hill Road. That’s where York County deputies spotted them and followed the driver to Springfield Middle School.

As the driver turned into the drive, they lost control and crashed into the culvert.

Highway patrol troopers are investigating. Since those teens are underage, WBTV doesn’t have their names, but is working to learn more about their conditions and what charges they could face.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Crash on I-77 south to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
All lanes of I-77 South reopen after deadly crash
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Medic: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.
Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Gaston County was closed for several hours overnight due to a...
Six-car crash shuts down part of I-85 in Gaston County for hours

Latest News

From left to right: Mayor Bill Dusch, Christopher Bryson, Elliot Johnson, Brian Chandler,...
Concord adds 9 new police officers
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board approved the district's capital improvement plan.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board approves $2.9 billion improvement plan
Teens hurt after Fort Mill chase ends with car crashing into culvert
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
Day 27: Murdaugh jury to visit Moselle property Wednesday morning