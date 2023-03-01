PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a plant in Gaffney.

According to Sheriff Mueller said deputies were called to a “shooting with injuries” at Timken plant located at 100 Timken Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot along with a man who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mueller said the man and woman were taken to the hospital where they both passed away.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim nor the shooter.

The sheriff said the shooting was witnessed by several Timken employees as they reported to work.

Deputies mentioned this was not a random act of violence. The shooter and victim knew each other and both worked at the Timken plant.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said there is no active threat to the plant staff or to the community.

This is an active investigation.

