Search for answers in Shanquella Robinson’s death stretches into fourth month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four months ago -- on Oct. 29 -- Shanquella Robinson was found dead in Cabo, Mexico.

Mexican authorities say they’ve identified one “direct aggressor” in Robinson’s death. They’ve also issued their own arrest warrant, asking U.S. authorities to extradite that unnamed person back to the country.

On the U.S. side, little information has been released with the FBI saying in a recent statement to WBTV, “their investigation is ongoing.”

Sue-Ann Robinson, who is representing Shanquella’s family (no relation), just got back from Mexico doing her own independent investigation.

Robinson says now is about putting pressure on the United States government to move this case along.

Shanquella Robinson’s family says in the four months since her death, there have been no real answers.

“It’s time for our government to kind of do their part so that the people who are responsible for this crime can be brought to justice,” Sue-Ann said.

The Mexican government believes the crime centers around one “direct aggressor.”

Last month, Mexican Attorney General Daniel De La Rosa Anaya announced that his office is working with the U.S. government to extradite that unnamed person.

As of Wednesday, there have been no arrests.

Sue-Ann says that because of the back-and-forth between both governments, she decided to go to Cabo.

On the ground, she says they received no help from the Consulate.

“Once we got to the Attorney General’s Office, we did get more information, more assistance, very open in terms of advising us that the case is very unique, that it’s a priority, that they’ve completed their entire investigation,” Sue-Ann said. “We went to the Medical Center where the doctor that’s listed in the police report.

“The Mexican Red Cross indicates that when the paramedics arrived, she was already non-responsive.”

Their next step is going straight to our nation’s capital.

Friday, Shanquella’s family will join national attorney Ben Crump and activist Tamika Mallory. The goal: To get the attention of top politicians -- including President Joe Biden.

“United States authorities...there has to be some sort of high-level diplomatic intervention and I talked about that and the best example I could use is Brittany Griner’s case where it takes a very high level of diplomatic intervention to deal with a case where you’re dealing with two foreign governments that have to agree on something as particular as turning over US citizen or US citizens to be brought to justice in a foreign country,” she said.

Accountability, she says, and the hope that justice comes soon for Shanquella’s family.

“It’s been 128 days now since Shanquella lost her life in Mexico since she was murdered in Mexico and the people who were around her in her last moments, sleep in their beds every night comfortable,” Sue-Ann said.

