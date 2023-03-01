PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

S. Carolina House OKs referendum on state aid for private ed

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By The Associated Press and Mary Green
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The South Carolina House moved to allow the repeal of a constitutional prohibition on funding private schools with public dollars as a Republican-backed voucher plan advances in the General Assembly.

Conservative states have renewed the push to create taxpayer-funded programs helping parents pay for religious and other private educational alternatives. Like their counterparts nationwide, South Carolina Republicans have named “school choice” a top priority this session.

Earlier this month, the state Senate passed one such program that would establish taxpayer-funded scholarship accounts for private schools available to poor and middle-class families.

But a 19th-century amendment to the state Constitution threatens the effort. On Tuesday, House Republicans took the first step to remove the potential roadblock to a long-sought policy.

With an 83-27 vote, the South Carolina House got the two-thirds majority necessary to put the amendment on the ballot at the next general election. If the change gets the same level of support in the state Senate, voters will have the opportunity to strike the ban on direct state aid to religious or other private educational institutions.

The constitutional provision commonly known as the “Blaine Amendment” has recently come under fire. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in 2021 filed a lawsuit after it held up his attempt to direct federal COVID-19 relief toward the state’s private, independent and religious schools.

Conservative groups backing McMaster’s challenge have noted the provision’s bigoted origins. In 1875, U.S. Rep. James Blaine, a federal lawmaker from Maine, sought to prevent public funding to “sectarian” schools during a time of widespread anti-Catholic prejudice. While he failed to win enough support for a constitutional amendment on the federal level, many states followed suit.

Then-governor Ben Tillman led the charge in South Carolina. Tillman first gained statewide prominence in 1876 while leading a white mob that killed four Black men and intimidated Black voters. He later built his political career as a white supremacist committed to rolling back any rights gained by Black people in the wake of the Civil War.

Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg — who has supported the removal of Tillman’s statue from Capitol grounds — said lawmakers should not equate the modern-day impact with the historic origins.

Democrats opposed opening the door for the state to direct taxpayer money to private schools. They argued state funds would be better spent bolstering the public education system.

“Until we get serious about fixing our public schools, you’re not accomplishing anything for our state,” said Democratic Rep. Russell Ott. “Our state’s future will sink or swim based on the way we educate all our children — not the ones who have the ability to get out.”

When asked last week about charges of hypocrisy in passing a so-called “constitutional carry” bill and then approving different changes to the state Constitution this week, House Speaker Murrell Smith dismissed the notion.

“I think you’re talking about apples and oranges,” Smith told reporters. “One is protecting the existing constitutional right. The other is amending the constitution.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Crash on I-77 south to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
All lanes of I-77 South reopen after deadly crash

Latest News

FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
North Carolina medical pot bill heads to Senate floor next week
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been indicted a second time by a federal grand jury, this...
N.C. insurance billionaire indicted on new business fraud charges