Rowan Co. Literacy Council displays “Hat-i-tude” for Kentucky Derby event

By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Wearing many hats comes naturally to the Rowan County Literacy Council. The non-profit organization, also known as RCLC, provides youth literacy programs through a partnership with Communities in Schools-Rowan.

The Council also provides one-one-one tutoring to adults in basic literacy (ABE), English as a Second Language (ESL), and helps adults prepare for the GED and U.S. Citizenship exams.

“We meet the students where they are and focus on the individual goals of each student,” said Laurel Harry, RCLC’s Executive Director.

In addition to metaphorically wearing many hats, friends and members of the Literacy Council also literally wear many hats during the organization’s annual spring fundraiser, Kentucky Derby with Hat-i-tude.

The event, held at New Sarum Brewing, centers around viewing the Kentucky Derby with prizes for most creative and most stylish hats. Planned for May 6, the ticketed event raises money to help support RCLC’s adult and youth programs.

“Our funding comes from individual donations, foundation grants, the United Way, and our own fundraisers. We do not receive state or federal funding. Events like our Hat-i-tude party help keep our programs free of charge to members of our community who need literacy services,” said Harry.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer or attending the event, community members should visit www.rcliteracy.org or contact the Literacy Council at 704-216-8266.

The Rowan County Literacy Council has been serving Rowan County since 1976 and is headquartered in the main branch of the Rowan County Public Library at 201 W. Fisher St.

