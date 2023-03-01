Rowan Chamber breakfast to feature focus on Agri-business

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce and Rowan Extension Office will feature the annual “Salute to Agri-business” at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thurs., March 16, 7:30 a.m. at West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West.

March PIP sponsor is F & M Bank.

The keynote speaker is Jake Parker, North Carolina Farm Bureau Secretary and General Council. As North Carolina Farm Bureau’s Secretary and General Counsel, Parker is the chief legal officer for North Carolina’s largest general farm advocacy organization and the North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. During his career at NCFB, Parker has served as the organization’s state legislative counsel and its national legislative director. He holds an undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University, earned his law degree from North Carolina Central University’s evening law program, and clerked for two years at the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The purpose of the March 16 event is to honor Rowan County farmers and those supporting this important sector of the business community. Rowan grown breakfast products will be served, including the ever popular livermush.

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the rest of the PIP season are: April 20; and, May 18. The PIP season will take a break for summer and resume in Sept. 2023 – May 2024.

The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast programs average over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company.

Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., March 14 by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for reservations at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

