Rounds of rain, storms to end the work week

Tuesday night low temperatures for the Charlotte area
Tuesday night low temperatures for the Charlotte area(WBTV)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday was another record-breaking day in Charlotte as high temperatures topped out just shy of the 80 degree mark.

Clear skies will allow for great viewing of Venus and Jupiter as they get closer and closer ahead of their conjunction Wednesday night. Just look up and to the west! Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s in Charlotte with low clouds possible in a few of our eastern counties.

Wednesday will feature increasing cloud cover with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. We will stay dry until the overnight period.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Rain and thunderstorms pick up in coverage overnight into early Thursday morning and will kick off our two First Alert Weather Days. We’ll likely catch a lull in precipitation through much of the day Thursday before another round moves in late.

  • WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, still warm
  • THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Few rounds of rain & storms, some strong
  • WEEKEND: Dry, sunny, comfortable!
A look at Wednesday, Thursday and Friday's forecast
A look at Wednesday, Thursday and Friday's forecast(WBTV)

A few showers will be possible to start Friday morning ahead of the strong cold front that will bring a line of storms our way by the late afternoon/evening hours. Strong to severe storms do look possible at this time and gusty winds will be likely, even outside of any thunderstorm activity.

Weekend outlook: Cooler conditions work in behind Friday’s cold front, but we will still be above-average for our Saturday and Sunday! Expect lots of sunshine and dry conditions this weekend.

Although our 7-day forecast remains above-average, don’t write off winter just yet. The extended forecast is trending cooler.

