Rain returns for the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One last quiet day before unsettled, wet weather comes for the end of the week.

Today: Partly sunny and warm

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Rain, heavy at times

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Thunderstorms, severe threat

Weekend: Dry and cooler

Today will feature more comfortable and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Overnight, heavy rain will move in with temperatures only falling to the low 60s.

Thursday morning will be wet and breezy with heavy rain across the region. By the late morning, most of the rain will be off to the east. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s with spotty afternoon showers. Another round of scattered showers will move in for the evening and continue through Friday.

Friday morning will also be wet with the more impactful round of rain and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. These storms will move into the mountains first and eventually impact the Charlotte metro during the afternoon/evening. All modes of severe weather are possible with the main concern being damaging wind gusts. Hail and a tornado will also be possible but less likely. Rain will move out by Friday night.

The weekend will be dry with sunshine and cooler temperatures near 70 degrees on Saturday and 65 degrees on Sunday. This pleasant weather will continue into early next week.

Enjoy today!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

