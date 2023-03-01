PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rain returns for the end of the week

Today will feature more comfortable and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 70s.
Thursday morning will be wet and breezy with heavy rain across the region.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One last quiet day before unsettled, wet weather comes for the end of the week.

  • Today: Partly sunny and warm
  • First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Rain, heavy at times
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: Thunderstorms, severe threat
  • Weekend: Dry and cooler

Today will feature more comfortable and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Overnight, heavy rain will move in with temperatures only falling to the low 60s.

Thursday morning will be wet and breezy with heavy rain across the region. By the late morning, most of the rain will be off to the east. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s with spotty afternoon showers. Another round of scattered showers will move in for the evening and continue through Friday.

Friday morning will also be wet with the more impactful round of rain and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. These storms will move into the mountains first and eventually impact the Charlotte metro during the afternoon/evening. All modes of severe weather are possible with the main concern being damaging wind gusts. Hail and a tornado will also be possible but less likely. Rain will move out by Friday night.

The weekend will be dry with sunshine and cooler temperatures near 70 degrees on Saturday and 65 degrees on Sunday. This pleasant weather will continue into early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy today!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Crash on I-77 south to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
All lanes of I-77 South reopen after deadly crash
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Medic: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.
Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Rain returns for the end of the week
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to rain moving back into the area.
One last quiet day before rain, storms return
Dry, warm before rain returns for Thursday, Friday
Tuesday night low temperatures for the Charlotte area
Rounds of rain, storms to end the work week