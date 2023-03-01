PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: No injuries after shots fired outside Northlake Mall Macy’s

Police said a fight broke out that escalated to shots being fired.
No one was injured after shots were fired outside Macy's at Northlake Mall Tuesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired Tuesday evening outside the Macy’s at Northlake Mall, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

RELATED: 2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

Police said a fight broke out that escalated to shots being fired.

RELATED: Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting

This is a developing story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

