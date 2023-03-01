Police: No injuries after shots fired outside Northlake Mall Macy’s
Police said a fight broke out that escalated to shots being fired.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired Tuesday evening outside the Macy’s at Northlake Mall, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
