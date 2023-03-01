Police: No injuries after shots fired outside Northlake Mall Macy’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured after shots were fired Tuesday evening outside the Macy’s at Northlake Mall, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

RELATED: 2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection with Northlake Mall shooting

Police said a fight broke out that escalated to shots being fired.

RELATED: Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting

This is a developing story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.