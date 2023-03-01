One last quiet day before rain, storms return
The first wave of rain should move in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today will bring times of clouds and sun and another warm and dry afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.
- Today: More clouds, still pleasantly warm
- Thursday: Heavy downpours for morning commute
- Friday: Risk for severe PM thunderstorms
We’ll stay dry this evening, but rain, some of it heavy, will move in overnight with lows near 50 degrees.
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. Heavy downpours are likely Thursday morning, so the commute will likely be impacted with scattered showers around for the rest of the day.
Scattered showers will continue Friday, but as a strong cold front approaches from the west Friday afternoon, a line of thunderstorms with damaging winds gusts and perhaps even a tornado or two will drift across the Piedmont late in the day. Highs on both Thursday and Friday will top out in the middle 70s.
Behind Friday’s stormy front, the weekend looks great, with sunshine dominating and slightly cooler, more seasonal highs mainly in the 60s on both days.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
