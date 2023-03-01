One last quiet day before rain, storms return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today will bring times of clouds and sun and another warm and dry afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

Today: More clouds, still pleasantly warm

Thursday: Heavy downpours for morning commute

Friday: Risk for severe PM thunderstorms

FIRST ALERT: More clouds around the #CLT region today, but no chance for any rain. And it will still be warm, with afternoon readings in low to middle 70s outside of the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/NBm7B1KXvA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 1, 2023

We’ll stay dry this evening, but rain, some of it heavy, will move in overnight with lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. Heavy downpours are likely Thursday morning, so the commute will likely be impacted with scattered showers around for the rest of the day.

FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours in the forecast around #CLT Thursday followed by heavy thunderstorms on Friday. The payoff is the weekend will clear out nicely and we'll enjoy sunshine with comfortable temperatures! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zT7yZ6o0Lm — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 1, 2023

Scattered showers will continue Friday, but as a strong cold front approaches from the west Friday afternoon, a line of thunderstorms with damaging winds gusts and perhaps even a tornado or two will drift across the Piedmont late in the day. Highs on both Thursday and Friday will top out in the middle 70s.

Thursday & Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS around the #CLT area. The @wbtv_news FUTURECAST suggests heavy downpours will be an issue Thursday AM & then a line of strong storms Friday PM. Stay weather aawre! #scwx #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/RG4sQQ8uFs — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 1, 2023

Behind Friday’s stormy front, the weekend looks great, with sunshine dominating and slightly cooler, more seasonal highs mainly in the 60s on both days.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

