PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lockdown lifted for Huntersville schools after police activity reported

WBTV has reached out to authorities for more information.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several schools were on lockdown Wednesday morning due to police activity in a Huntersville neighborhood, officials said.

According to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Blythe Elementary School, J.M. Alexander Middle School, North Academy of World Languages and Lake Norman Charter Middle School were all on lockdown before 11 a.m.

Officers on scene said they were trying to serve a warrant, but children were outside in a nearby playground.

The lockdown was lifted once the warrants were served.

WBTV has reached out to authorities for more information.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest details as they come in.

Watch the latest broadcasts live here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Crash on I-77 south to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
All lanes of I-77 South reopen after deadly crash
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Medic: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.
Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Motorists are feeling more pain at the pumps as gas prices slowly creep up again.
How gas prices have changed in Charlotte in the last week
Duke Energy Carolinas serves about 2 million households and businesses in western and central...
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks big rate increases for gas costs
Four schools were placed on lockdown while officers served warrants.
Lockdown lifted for Huntersville schools after police activity reported
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Final arguments to begin after Murdaugh jury visit to Moselle property