Lockdown lifted for Huntersville schools after police activity reported

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several schools were on lockdown Wednesday morning due to police activity in a Huntersville neighborhood, officials said.

According to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Blythe Elementary School, J.M. Alexander Middle School, North Academy of World Languages and Lake Norman Charter Middle School were all on lockdown before 11 a.m.

Officers on scene said they were trying to serve a warrant, but children were outside in a nearby playground.

The lockdown was lifted once the warrants were served.

WBTV has reached out to authorities for more information.

