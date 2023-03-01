PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Livingstone College names new VP of public safety, police chief

Renarde D. Earl is a criminal justice major and graduate of N.C. Central University in Durham
Renarde D. Earl is a criminal justice major and graduate of N.C. Central University in Durham(Livingstone College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Anthony J. Davis, the 13th president of Livingstone College, has named Renarde D. Earl as vice president of public safety and chief of police for the college.

Earl, a criminal justice major and graduate of N.C. Central University in Durham, has an extensive career in law enforcement, particularly at the higher education level.

He most recently retired from Fayetteville State University as associate vice chancellor for police/public safety and chief of police, where he served for four years.

Prior to that, Earl was chief/director of campus police and public safety at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem for nearly 15 years.

He has also served as a police sergeant at Wake Forest University Police Department in Winston-Salem and as a police officer for the City of Winston-Salem.

Among his education and leadership training, he has completed the civilian response to active shooter events instructor course; the valor executive leadership matchbook virtual training; leadership for the law enforcement executive; and is a graduate of Leadership Winston-Salem and the West Point Leadership Program.

Earl is a member of the American Society for Industrial Security; a former member of the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police; and a former member of the National Association of Campus Safety Administrators; among a slew of other credentials.

“I am excited about joining Livingstone College as the new VP of Public Safety and Chief of Police,” Earl said. “I look forward to working with the entire campus community to create an environment where all students, faculty, staff and visitors are and feel safe.”

A safe campus requires everyone’s participation, he said.

“As I begin, I will be reviewing staffing, policies and procedures, technology, training and development, and internal and external relationship building. I look forward to the opportunity and the challenges.,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Crash on I-77 south to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
All lanes of I-77 South reopen after deadly crash
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Medic: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.
Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Gaston County was closed for several hours overnight due to a...
Six-car crash shuts down part of I-85 in Gaston County for hours

Latest News

BAHRAIN INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 25: Pit stop for Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team ready for start of new season
RCLC board members Davian Ellison and Allison Doby
Rowan Co. Literacy Council displays “Hat-i-tude” for Kentucky Derby event
The formation of the Youth Council was the result of conversations between council members and...
Kannapolis Youth Council accepting applications
From left to right: Mayor Bill Dusch, Christopher Bryson, Elliot Johnson, Brian Chandler,...
Concord adds 9 new police officers