Lincolnton house fire kills 1 person

Crews say the person died at the scene.
One person was killed in a Lincolnton house fire Tuesday night.
One person was killed in a Lincolnton house fire Tuesday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a Lincolnton house fire Tuesday night.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the fire around 5:20 p.m. The home was located on Fox Creek Trail.

One person was still inside the home. Firefighters were able to get them out of the house, but deputies say they died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.

