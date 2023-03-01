PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Leaders debating on earlier start date for CMS schools

Supporters say the earlier date could improve student outcomes.
Supporters say the earlier date could improve student outcomes.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When your child starts school in the fall has been a hot topic among school districts and lawmakers.

A bill that would allow Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to start earlier passed in the House – but chances don’t look as good in the Senate.

As it stands, North Carolina law states that school cannot start until the Monday closest to August 26. Next fall, that’s August 28. If this bill passes, school here in Charlotte could be back in session two weeks earlier on the 14th.

[Current CMS calendars]

CMS Board of Education member Lisa Cline said this would allow students to take exams before Christmas break and work toward improving student outcomes. It would also align students with the college schedule, since high school students also take classes there. This was part of the legislative agenda presented to the Mecklenburg County Delegation and to the state. Cline said all CMS Board members support the change.

[Read also: Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year]

“The data already shows in states and communities that have this end date before Christmas, that their test scores are higher. I think we will see a change. We will see those test score go up,” said Cline.

But as far as the current bill, Senate President Phil Berger said his chamber won’t be taking up any school calendar bills and issued this statement:

“Any local school board that breaks the calendar law – or is contemplating doing so – needs to think about what example it is setting for students. These elected leaders are telling students that they can pick and choose what laws they want to follow as long as they can come up with some reasoning to do so.

If they knowingly break the law, they should be prepared to defend their decision in court if parents sue the school district.”

Critics of this bill point to a potential negative economic impact on tourism.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Crash on I-77 south to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
All lanes of I-77 South reopen after deadly crash
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Medic: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.
Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.

Latest News

One person was killed in a Lincolnton house fire Tuesday night.
Lincolnton house fire kills 1 person
The name change will be in effect on May 5, 6, and 7.
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will become Kannapolis Q’s during Jiggy with the Piggy Festival
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Final arguments to begin after Murdaugh jury visit to Moselle property
Deputies investigating shooting at plant in Gaffney
Suspect shoots himself, coworker in parking lot of plant in Gaffney, sheriff says