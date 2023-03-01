PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kannapolis Youth Council accepting applications

The formation of the Youth Council was the result of conversations between council members and area high school students.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Youth Council has opened applications for the 2023-2024 year. High school aged students, who live within the Kannapolis City limits, are eligible to apply to be on the Youth Council.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. on March 31.

The Council’s goal is to create opportunities for students to become engaged in leadership development, provide avenues for high school students to volunteer, develop leadership skills, develop high standards for behavior, to refine communication abilities, practice teamwork and to have a line of communication to the adult leadership in the decision-making process of the City. The formation of the Youth Council was the result of conversations between council members and area high school students.

To the greatest extent possible, the Youth Council will represent the geographic and educational diversity of the City with participants from the two public high schools located in the City, students living in the City but attending other public high schools, home school students, charter schools and private high schools.

Applications can be found here -  www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Boards-Commissions/Youth-Council/Youth-Council-Application

For more information contact Annette Privette Keller, Director of Communications, at 704.920.4311 or aprivettekeller@kannapolisnc.gov

