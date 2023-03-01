PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
How gas prices have changed in Charlotte in the last week

Motorists are feeling more pain at the pumps as gas prices slowly creep up again.
By Stacker
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Stacker) - This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

  • Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/north-carolina/charlotte/how-gas-prices-have-changed-charlotte-last-week
  • Written by: Stacker
  • Description:

    Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charlotte using data from AAA.

Gas prices declined in cities across the country over the last week as inflation rates remain stubbornly high and the price of oil has declined.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.37 on average Monday, February 27, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 27. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

The general public could pull back on gasoline spending as the Federal Reserve is expected to ratchet interest rates upward further in an effort to cool inflation. That's even as gas prices typically rise heading into Spring Break and the summer months.

"For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Charlotte by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.13
--- North Carolina average: $3.14
--- North Carolina gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#9 highest among all states)
- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.9%)
- Year change: -$0.43 (-12.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.63 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.16
- Week change: -$0.08 (-2.0%)
- Year change: +$0.18 (+4.6%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.72 (6/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.30
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.04
#3. Napa, CA: $4.97

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.77
#2. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.82
#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.83

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

