Homeowner comes home to find man inside house, police make arrest after pursuit

James Edward Wooding, 19, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an extensive criminal record is back behind bars after police say he broke into a home and then led officers on a pursuit.

Police in Salisbury say a man living on Lantz Avenue came home on Tuesday afternoon and found a man inside of his house. The homeowner’s son chased the man from the house.

According to the report, the suspect, now identified as James Wooding, ran from the house and drove away in a white Nissan. Police were able to pursue the car until the chase came to an end on Old Wilkesboro Road. Wooding and a juvenile then jumped from the car and ran towards Clancy Street.

Wooding and the juvenile were apprehended minutes later. Wooding was charged with robbery with firearm, breaking and entering, felony larceny, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was set at $48,000.

