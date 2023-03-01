PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Funds set up for Lenoir County firefighter injured on the job

Floyd is currently in ICU at ECU Health Medical Center receiving treatment for his injuries.(North Lenoir Fire & Rescue)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Donations are being accepted for a Lenoir County fire fighter who was injured following a fall on the job.

North Lenoir Fire and Rescue says that Franklin Floyd, a longtime firefighter and current Board Member, fell from a fire truck at North Lenoir Fire Rescue Station 3 off of Kennedy Home Road on February 27th.

Floyd was taken to the Emergency Room at UNC Health Lenoir in Kinston, NC and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where he was diagnosed with an eardrum rupture, skull fracture, and brain bleed.

The department says that Floyd was doing inspections when he fell.

Officials say Franklin is currently in ICU at ECU Health Medical Center receiving treatment for his injuries where he is in serious condition according to an ECU Health spokesperson.

Donations may be made at https://www.zeffy.com/.../6249609a-f4c0-46fc-9f6b...

All donations will go directly to the Floyd family to assist them during their time of need.

