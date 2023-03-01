PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Four Huntersville schools on lockdown due to nearby police activity

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning due to police activity in a Huntersville neighborhood, officials said.

According to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Blythe Elementary School, J.M. Alexander Middle School, North Academy of World Languages and Lake Norman Charter Middle School are all on lockdown as of 10:55 a.m.

District officials said it’s due to police activity tied to a barricaded gunman in a neighborhood.

Information on the homepage of Lake Norman Charter’s website states the campus has entered Code Yellow status, which means regular instruction continues but students remain inside the building.

WBTV has reached out to authorities for more information.

