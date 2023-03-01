Dry, warm before rain returns for Thursday, Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s another dry and unseasonably warm day before rain returns to the forecast.

The first wave of rain should move in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another round of rain should start late Thursday and go into Friday morning.

Rain will continue late Friday afternoon, and a severe threat is possible.

Both Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.