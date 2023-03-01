PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Dry, warm before rain returns for Thursday, Friday

The first wave of rain should move in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s another dry and unseasonably warm day before rain returns to the forecast.

The first wave of rain should move in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another round of rain should start late Thursday and go into Friday morning.

Rain will continue late Friday afternoon, and a severe threat is possible.

Both Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days.

