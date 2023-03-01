PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dave Grohl barbecues for more than 24 hours at homeless shelter, provides 450 meals

Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to...
Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.(Hope the Mission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent more than 24 hours cooking meals for people experiencing homelessness during a major winter storm hitting Southern California.

Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.

According to Grace Ancheta, director of development for Hope the Mission, Grohl provided all the food, which he then spent more than 24 hours cooking in the middle of the storm last week.

Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for...
Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.(Hope the Mission)

Ancheta said Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.

Grohl’s visit comes as the leaders of Hope the Mission are running 350 miles across the desert from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to raise the last $350,000 needed to open three new family shelters.

As of Wednesday, Hope the Mission’s Founder and CEO Ken Craft and President and CFO Rowan Vansleve are on day 12 on the run, which they estimate will take about 21 days to complete.

To learn more about Hope the Mission or to donate, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Crash on I-77 south to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
All lanes of I-77 South reopen after deadly crash
The NC Constitutional Carry Act would eliminate the need for a permit in North Carolina for...
N.C. Constitutional carry bill aims to eliminate handgun permits
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Medic: Teen dead, driver seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.
Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Cherry blossoms are visible along Hains Point in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP...
DC’s cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
BLOG: Day 27: Jury hears closing arguments from state in Murdaugh murder trial
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter...
Twitter’s new ‘violent speech’ policy similar to past rules
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash