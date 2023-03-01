PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people who burglarized Selwyn Pub

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for a break-in at a popular bar in the Myers Park area.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for a break-in at a popular bar in the Myers Park area.

The break-in happened Sunday, January 15 around 6 a.m. at the Selwyn Pub on Selwyn Avenue.

Surveillance footage shows three people roaming around outside the business prior to the burglary. The footage shows the people climb into the pub’s patio. The video also shows one of the people stumble while entering the patio.

“I guess it’s just the cost of them doing business. I mean you take a chance and in this instance one of the suspects looked like or appeared to have been hurt,” explained Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The apparent injury did not stop the group from breaking into the business. Surveillance footage shows the group walking downstairs in the pub and moving through a kitchen. Smith said it’s not uncommon to hear about people breaking into bars and restaurants.

“It’s becoming more common because the perception is money’s left in the business overnight,” said Smith.

The detective said the suspects stole money and liquor from the pub and explained why the alcohol may have been stolen.

“It could very well be for their personal consumption or they may even try to resell it on the street,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

