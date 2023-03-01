PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord adds 9 new police officers


From left to right: Mayor Bill Dusch, Christopher Bryson, Elliot Johnson, Brian Chandler, Andrew Dietzman, Scott Whitaker, Matthew Dobson, Colby Stancil, Jacob Ridgell, Blake Thompson, Chief Gary Gacek(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - At a time when many law enforcement agencies across the state are struggling to find new recruits and remain fully-staffed, the Concord Police Department is adding nine new officers.

Chief Gary Gacek announced on Tuesday that Christopher Bryson, Elliot Johnson, Brian Chandler, Andrew Dietzman, Scott Whitaker, Matthew Dobson, Colby Stancil, Jacob Ridgell, and Blake Thompson have all signed on to serve in Concord PD.

The department is active in recruiting. Starting salaries for a Police Officer range from $42,609-$71,582, for a Master Police Officer from $48,659-$75,452, and for a Sergeant from $57,277-$98,220.

“CPD is one of the largest municipal law enforcement agencies in the region, yet small enough where everyone knows each other by name,” Chief Gacek posted to the department’s web page. “CPD practices an evidence-based community policing philosophy, which has been successful in lowering Concord’s crime rate to a level not seen in over 20 years. The men and woman who dedicate their lives to keeping Concord safe are exceptional at what they do, and rest assured if you join CPD you will be joining a winning team of professionals.”

To learn more: https://concordncpolice.com/Be-The-Change

