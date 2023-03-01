Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board approves $2.9 billion improvement plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The board of education for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approved the 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan, a $2.9 billion plan that includes a bond to add new schools and provide renovations for several existing ones.

Originally the plan consisted of an escalated current total of over $5 billion for 125 projects. Gradually that was cut down to 30 projects for $2.9 billion.

CMS interim superintendent Crystal Hill stated the money will go toward increasing capacity and significantly improving conditions at some of the district’s older schools.

The plan passed 8-1, giving the green light for the 30 projects within the district. These include replacement buildings for 15 schools, building three new middle schools and completing ongoing work at schools across the district.

Speaking as a board member and a parent, Summer Nunn, who represents District 6, says she is pleased with the plan, stating the significant figure of $2.9 billion is a step in the right direction.

“We’ve heard from parents, and I’m one of those parents and my kid’s school happens to be on this list,” Nunn said. “I know how much time their teachers and their principals spend dealing with building issues, and how excited our staff is for the investment and newer facilities. But honestly how excited we as parents are.”

However, board member Jennifer De La Jara of District 4 opposed the vote. She argued that over the past 22 years, Mecklenburg County has invested $2.3 billion while Wake County has invested nearly double in its infrastructure at $3.9 billion.

“I wish our approach had been different and that we were asking for more. Just the 10 projects alone we’ve cut already equate to 7,000 students who won’t have an optimal learning environment,” De La Jara said. “Also, the county always has a favorable operating budget which produces a surplus of taxpayer dollars to be sent. Resources they - CPCC - and CMS have always counted on to make up for escalated costs. Why the change in the process now?”

Now that commissioners have signed off on the project, the state lawmakers will decide whether it will go on the November ballot.

