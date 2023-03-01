Catawba County Revaluation: Property owners shocked by property values more than doubling in cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Property values are increasing by unprecedented margins in Catawba County.

According to the county, there is an increase of 69% since the previous revaluation in 2019.

Jeff Huffman is among many property owners who were shocked to see the increase.

Huffman owns less than an acre of land along the lake in Sherill’s Ford, which has been passed down in his family through generations.

In 2022 it was valued at $15,700 and according to the notice he got in the mail, in 2023 it is valued at $275,000.

That’s an increase of about 1,700%.

“Extortion,” Huffman called it. “Legal extortion. The only choice you’ve got in property is to pay the taxes or get foreclosed on. So you really you don’t have any choice.”

Huffman is appealing the revaluation, and he’s not alone.

WBTV heard from other Catawba County residents on the lake and elsewhere, caught off guard by their new property valuation.

“On average, people can expect to see anywhere from a 50 to 70% increase,” Brian Myers, the Catawba County tax administrator, told WBTV.

Myers says the spike in property values this cycle is way higher compared to previous revaluations.

“In the last reevaluation the increase was around 9%,” he said.

He is aware that people are shocked.

“Through the phone calls we’ve received the number one question people have is how this going to affect my bill?” he said.

Myers wants to get the message across that this is not a tax bill and setting the tax rate is a separate process.

Catawba County Board Chair Randy Isenhower recently released a public statement indicating his intention to adjust the tax rate to offset these high values.

His statement read in part:

In the upcoming months, we commissioners and the municipal councils will be engaged in budget discussions resulting in adoption of a tax rate that will determine our tax bills. It is highly likely the county budget we adopt will drop the tax rate in order to offset the increase in property values. I can assure you that in Catawba County, we will be committed to our tradition of fiscal conservatism throughout this process.

Myers says it all comes down to the market.

“Whatever the market’s doing is what that notice has got to reflect it to the values of Catawba County,” Myers said. “So yes, over the past few years there’s been a change in in market.”

Data from shows the median sales price of a single family home in Catawba County increased more than 60% since 2019.

According to the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors, more people moved to the county during the pandemic and there were also low interest rates and low inventory.

“We have the county divided up into neighborhoods, so you know, you do have areas of the county that are received that have seen more development and more growth and more market activity than others areas of the county,” Myers said.

The town of Catawba’s tax base jumped 104.88%, whereas the town of Maiden increased by 52.10%

Sherrills Ford, where Huffman owns property, went up 77.33%.

“Just because you received an increase on your property valuation notice, it’s not necessarily the reflective of the difference in property tax you’re gonna pay,” Myers said. “Please come talk to our staff, set up an appointment and we’ll sit down and go through the process with you.”

Huffman says until commissioners act to lower tax rates, he’s afraid his family won’t be able to hang on to properties that they’d planned to pass down, including a small lake house, whose value more than doubled.

“If we hand it down to them now, we’re not handing them down, something they can enjoy,” he said. “We’re handing them down something that’s going to burden them.”

Catawba County commissioners will start the process of setting a budget in the coming weeks and vote on a new tax rate in June.

If you have questions, go to this website for more information or call (828) 282-2009.

Revaluations are happening across the state of North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County will send notices out in March.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.