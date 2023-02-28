PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Winner of $1M lottery says husband found ticket in pocket a week later

A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball...
A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By WILX News 10 and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A woman who said she always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Ana Elizalde matched the five white balls in the Feb. 6 drawing to win the big prize: 05-11-22-23-69. The 51-year-old bought her winning ticket at Sav-Way Food Center, which is located on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” Elizalde said. “I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it.”

Elizalde said they went to the store to scan it before getting a message to file a claim.

“When we checked the numbers online and realized we’d won $1 million, we were in shock,” she said. “We always had a feeling this day would come, and now that it’s here, it feels surreal.”

Elizalde recently visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, pay for her children’s education and then save the remainder.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
LIVE: Biden discusses access to affordable health care
A man walks through Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In...
Northeast, California dig out from snowstorms flanking US
FILE - Justice Department's Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division...
US officials make case for renewing surveillance powers
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary
CMPD, FBI to host joint women’s recruitment event
CMPD, FBI to host joint women’s recruitment event