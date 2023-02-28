Windy night ahead of record warmth Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wind gusts pick up from here into the rest of our Monday evening.

Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible in the Piedmont and up to 60 mph are possible in our higher elevations into early Tuesday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday as a result. Showers will also break apart as they work east through the area tonight, but a rogue thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning ahead of another big warm-up. High temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s put us back in record territory Tuesday afternoon. A high temperature of 80 degrees in Charlotte would break the record of 78 degrees set back in 2011. Tuesday will also feature plenty of sunshine, a trend that will continue through the first half of our Wednesday.

Rounds of rain and storm return Thursday through Friday. (WBTV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Rounds of rain and storms return Thursday through Friday. It won’t be raining all day both days, but you’ll want your rain gear handy. Also stay weather aware Friday as severe weather does look possible at this time. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer to the end of the week.

Weekend outlook: Calmer, and nicer conditions return in time for the weekend! Sunshine and highs in the 60s are expected for the first weekend of March.

