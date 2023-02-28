PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Streets optimized to move people would stop Charlotte street racing, mayor pro tem says

It happened again this past weekend near the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte.
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Marks could be seen on the street at an intersection in uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR Hall of Fame following car burnouts last month.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte’s mayor pro tem says the key to stopping street racing is to “engineer streets NOT to be racetracks.”

That’s a portion of a Tuesday morning tweet from Braxton Winston, in response to police reports that hundreds of cars have participated in street takeovers in the Queen City.

It happened again this past weekend near the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte, leading to officers issuing over a dozen citations, making two arrests, towing eight vehicles and seizing one firearm.

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.

Related: Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte

Winston said streets should be engineered to optimize moving people, especially near neighborhoods.

“For far too long we’ve engineered streets to move cars as fast as possible. Hence, they will be used as racetracks,” Winston, serving his second term on Charlotte City Council, tweeted.

It was last June that the council passed its Strategic Mobility Plan, laying the groundwork to make Charlotte less car-dependent and improve transit.

Related: Charlotte leaders pass the Strategic Mobility Plan

The initiative, part of the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, is designed to improve Charlotte’s public transportation, calling for a 50-50 mode share. That means 50% of all travel will happen through walking, cycling, or public transit.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’

Latest News

The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
LIVE: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.
Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.
The museum and “Collecting the Great War” exhibit will be open to the public on Saturdays from...
Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum reopening with World War I exhibit
Kamlesh (Kam) Chandan was a member of the Rotary Club of New York in 2001 and he joined the...
Rotary District Governor visiting Salisbury Club on Tuesday