Streets optimized to move people would stop Charlotte street racing, mayor pro tem says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte’s mayor pro tem says the key to stopping street racing is to “engineer streets NOT to be racetracks.”

That’s a portion of a Tuesday morning tweet from Braxton Winston, in response to police reports that hundreds of cars have participated in street takeovers in the Queen City.

It happened again this past weekend near the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte, leading to officers issuing over a dozen citations, making two arrests, towing eight vehicles and seizing one firearm.

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.

Winston said streets should be engineered to optimize moving people, especially near neighborhoods.

“For far too long we’ve engineered streets to move cars as fast as possible. Hence, they will be used as racetracks,” Winston, serving his second term on Charlotte City Council, tweeted.

It was last June that the council passed its Strategic Mobility Plan, laying the groundwork to make Charlotte less car-dependent and improve transit.

The initiative, part of the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, is designed to improve Charlotte’s public transportation, calling for a 50-50 mode share. That means 50% of all travel will happen through walking, cycling, or public transit.

